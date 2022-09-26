The little girl from Debrecen, for whom a charity children’s day was organized last year, has passed away

In the spring of 2021, it was revealed that the then-7-year-old Regi was battling an incurable and very aggressive brain tumor. Unfortunately, in the end, the disease won.

The family of the little girl from Debrecen was supported by the Tündérkör Foundation, and thanks to their influence, several supporters joined the good cause. The people of Józsa helped with a charity fair and a mini children’s day.

The foundation announced the devastating news on Saturday: Regina passed away after a long struggle.

debreceninap.hu