The little girl from Debrecen, for whom a charity children’s day was organized last year, has passed away

Local News
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on The little girl from Debrecen, for whom a charity children’s day was organized last year, has passed away

In the spring of 2021, it was revealed that the then-7-year-old Regi was battling an incurable and very aggressive brain tumor. Unfortunately, in the end, the disease won.

The family of the little girl from Debrecen was supported by the Tündérkör Foundation, and thanks to their influence, several supporters joined the good cause. The people of Józsa helped with a charity fair and a mini children’s day.

The foundation announced the devastating news on Saturday: Regina passed away after a long struggle.

 

debreceninap.hu

Related Posts

Touching scenes at the Debrecen Ambulance Station: together they bid farewell to their comrade retiring after 36 years

Bácsi Éva

A speedometer box was installed in a busy intersection in Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

The Aranybika hostel in Debrecen, the Mathias Corvinus Collegium, is being renovated

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *