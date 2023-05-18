The Association of Ombudsman of the Turkic States holds its international conference in Debrecen

At the invitation of Ákos Kozma, the Commissioner for Fundamental Rights, the Association of Ombudsman of the Turkic States will hold its next international conference in Hungary – the Office of the Commissioner for Fundamental Rights informed MTI.

Senior Turkish ombudsman Seref Malkoc and Turkish regional public administration ombudsman Sadettin Kalkan arrived in Hungary, as well as Azeri Sabina Aliyeva, Uzbek ombudsman Feruza Eshmatova and Alua Nadirkulova, head of the Kazakh ombudsman institution.

In the framework of the first Türkomb meeting in Hungary, the ombudsmen of the Republic of Turkey, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan will be personally informed in Beregsurány about the direct legal and humanitarian support provided by the Office of the Commissioner for Fundamental Rights to people fleeing the war from Ukraine, the announcement states.

During their several-day visit in Debrecen, the members of the Turkish delegation will be informed about the operation of the regional offices of the Ombudsman’s Office, and will hold consultations with the President of the Constitutional Court, the State Secretary responsible for security policy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, as well as the heads of the police and prisons.

The delegation of the association, accompanied by Ákos Kozma, the Commissioner of Fundamental Rights, held a professional meeting with Lieutenant General Tamás Tóth, the national commander of the Penitentiary, and József Farkas, Chief of Police of Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg County.

In the following days, the members of the Türkomb delegation and Ákos Kozma will plant a commemorative tree on the grounds of the Szombathelyi Forestry Zrt. on the occasion of the organization’s first meeting in Hungary, and they will visit the Veszprém County Penitentiary Institute – they wrote.

It was announced that the multi-day program will conclude with the Budapest international conference of the Association of Ombudsman of the Turkish States.

Photo: Viktor Orbán and members of the Turkish Council