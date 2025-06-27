A playground was inaugurated in Debrecen at the Kenézy children’s ward

A playground equipped with a play castle, swings, a basketball hoop, paddle tennis, and a trampoline was created in the courtyard of the Children’s and Youth Psychiatry Department at the Kenézy Gyula Campus of the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen.

The outdoor playground, established with support from the board of the Count István Tisza Foundation for the University of Debrecen, was officially handed over on June 25, 2025.