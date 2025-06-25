There are still many dangerous playgrounds in Debrecen, but there is already light at the end of the tunnel

Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on There are still many dangerous playgrounds in Debrecen, but there is already light at the end of the tunnel

In some parts of Debrecen, old playgrounds built decades ago can still be found, and they have significantly deteriorated over time. These structures are not only outdated, but from today’s perspective, they are particularly hazardous—not just for young children, but for older kids as well.

Rusty metal frames, loose ropes, and worn surfaces can be serious sources of injury, and in many cases, they no longer comply with current safety regulations.

In contrast, the modern playgrounds built in recent years with EU funding represent a much higher standard. These new spaces are not only more aesthetically pleasing and up-to-date but also much safer, thanks to stricter design and construction guidelines. The materials used—such as wood, rubber, and recycled components—are more environmentally friendly and natural in appearance, helping to protect not just the children’s physical safety but also environmental concerns.

While the new playgrounds are indeed a step forward, not all the outdated equipment has been replaced, and in certain areas of the city, the renovation or complete renewal of playgrounds is still necessary.

