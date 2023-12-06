The Foundation for Children with Leukemia won tender money

The Foundation for Children with Leukemia won first place in the competition announced by Planning & Trading Kft., the official Central European importer of MIDEA air conditioners, thus winning HUF 7 and a half million and a Midea air conditioner.

The awards were given on Wednesday, December 6 at 2 p.m. in the forecourt of the Division of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology of the Pediatrics Clinic at the University of Debrecen Clinic Center.

The foundation will use the amount received to create a clean room.