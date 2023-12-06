Sándor Csányi and his wife supported the Division of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology in Debrecen this year as well

The artist couple Réka Tenki and Sándor Csányi supported the Division of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center for the third time this year through the Foundation for Children with Leukemia.



Previously, a patient care monitor and XBOX game, now a HUF one million B.BRAUN infusion pump were purchased and handed over to Professor Csongor Kiss, the chairman of the board of trustees of the Foundation for Children with Leukemia.

The handover took place on Wednesday, December 6 at noon at the Division of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology of the University of Debrecen.