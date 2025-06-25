A large-scale vegetation fire is threatening farms and agricultural areas near Debrecen-Nagycsere

A major vegetation fire is currently burning near the outskirts of Debrecen, close to Nagycsere, putting nearby areas—including a homestead—at risk.

The fire broke out near the 12–13 km markers of Main Road 48, where four hectares of acacia forest and undergrowth are ablaze. Firefighting units from Debrecen have been dispatched to the scene, including multiple fire engines and water tankers from Debrecen and Berettyóújfalu.

Professional firefighters are battling the flames from several directions using multiple water jets. The firefighting operation is being coordinated by the Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Operations Service.

The fire poses a threat not only to the forest but also to a nearby homestead and standing wheat crops in the vicinity. A drone is also expected to assist in assessing the situation from above.

Location: Outskirts of Debrecen, near Nagycsere.