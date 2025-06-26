Heat alert extended until midnight Friday

The national chief medical officer is extending the third-level heat alert until midnight on Friday, based on forecasts from HungaroMet Hungarian Meteorological Service Nonprofit Ltd., the National Public Health and Pharmaceutical Center (NNGYK) and the National Directorate General for Disaster Management (OKF) announced to MTI on Wednesday.

In their statement, they wrote that extremely hot weather is expected to persist in the coming days, which may challenge the body both physically and mentally.

The most at-risk groups continue to be young children, the elderly, pregnant women, and people with cardiovascular diseases. Authorities are again asking everyone to pay extra attention to themselves and each other during the extreme heat.

Staying hydrated is especially important during a heatwave—always carry drinking water, whether at work or while traveling, they emphasized.

They recommend avoiding direct sunlight during midday hours if possible. If you must be outdoors, wear light-colored, breathable clothing, UV-protective sunglasses, and use high-SPF sunscreen and lip balm. Those who can are advised to spend at least two to three hours a day in a cool, air-conditioned environment. Information about the availability of such spaces is provided on the disaster management website.

They added that children and pets should never be left in parked cars, not even for a few minutes. If you see a child or pet left in a car under the sun, call emergency number 112 immediately, they urged.

In their statement, they also reminded the public that:

Since Wednesday, a nationwide fire ban has been in effect. It is prohibited to light fires even at designated fire pits within forests or within 200 meters of them.

Vegetation is dry everywhere and may catch fire from the smallest spark or heat source, so it is not advisable to light fires outdoors anywhere. While backyard cooking like grilling or using a cauldron is allowed, it is crucial not to leave the fire unattended for even a moment.

Up-to-date information about heat alerts is also available via the free VÉSZ mobile app operated by the disaster management service.

The app sends real-time notifications about the duration and level of alerts, helping users prepare for extreme weather conditions.

(MTI)