Axiom-4 – Tibor Kapu logged in from space

Tibor Kapu, the Hungarian astronaut on the Axiom-4 mission, checked in from outer space on Thursday morning, expressing with emotion how grateful and proud he is to represent Hungary aboard the Dragon spacecraft.

In a video posted on the HUNOR Facebook page, Tibor Kapu said:

“I would like to speak to every Hungarian from space. I know how much you’ve been waiting for these moments at home—we’ve felt the same way. The only thing I regret throughout this whole mission and preparation is that during those moments of anticipation back in our small country, I couldn’t be there with you. But that time will come shortly after the mission. I am incredibly grateful and proud to be here as a Hungarian, and it was a special feeling to see our little country from space just a few minutes ago. I hope you will be just as proud of this mission as I am. We will meet again.”

Tibor Kapu, Hungary’s research astronaut, launched aboard the Ax-4 international commercial space mission from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 8:31 AM on Wednesday. The mission is expected to dock with the International Space Station (ISS) around 1:00 PM (Hungarian time) on Thursday.