July ends with sunny days

National
Kurucz JuditLeave a Comment on July ends with sunny days

Monday will be mostly sunny; however, rain and stormy wind are also expected. The lowest temperatures will be around 13-19 Celsius degrees and the highest will be between 26-31 Celsius degrees.

 

Tuesday will be sunny; no precipitation is expected. At night, the temperatures will be around 13-19 Celsius degrees, while during the day, 27-34 Celsius degrees are expected.

Wednesday will be sunny and windy; thunderstorms are also expected. The lowest temperatures will be between 15-21 Celsius degrees and the highest will be around 28-33 Celsius degrees.

Sunny weather continues on Thursday; rain is also expected in some regions of the country. At night, there will be 13-20 Celsius degrees, while during the day, 27-32 Celsius degrees are expected.

Thunderstorms and stormy wind are expected on Friday. The lowest temperatures will be around 13-19 Celsius degrees and the highest will be between 26-31 Celsius degrees.

Saturday is to be sunny; no precipitation is expected. At night, the temperatures will be around 10-18 Celsius degrees, while during the day, 24-30 Celsius degrees are expected.

Sunday morning will be sunny, in the afternoon the weather turns cloudy and rainy. The lowest temperatures will be between 10-18 Celsius degrees and the highest will be around 26-31 Celsius degrees.

 

Source: mti.hu

