Zoltán Bács, the current chancellor, will be appointed rector of the University of Debrecen

The board of trustees of the Count István Tisza Foundation for the University of Debrecen, which maintains the university, announced on Wednesday that—based on and fully in line with the resolution adopted by the university senate—it is initiating the appointment of Professor Zoltán Bács as rector of the University of Debrecen from May 1, 2026, to June 30, 2031.

In its statement, the board recalled that the foundation had announced a call for applications for the position of rector starting May 1, 2026. The University of Debrecen’s Senate discussed and reviewed the rectoral application at a special session on June 19.

The body unanimously supported Zoltán Bács’s candidacy without any votes against or abstentions, thereby clearly considering him suitable and electing him as the rector nominee.

Zoltán Bács is a full professor and head of the Institute of Accounting and Finance at the Faculty of Economics and Business, and currently serves as chancellor of the University of Debrecen.

The board of trustees of the Count István Tisza Foundation for the University of Debrecen, which issued the rectoral call, accepted the senate’s recommendation and will take steps to officially submit the appointment to the President of the Republic in accordance with legal regulations.