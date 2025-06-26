A new stadium to be built in Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

The surroundings of the speedway stadium, built 55 years ago have changed significantly in recent years, with residential buildings appearing nearby—prompting plans to relocate the facility.

At today’s meeting of the Debrecen municipal assembly, the city’s development program was reviewed and evaluated. As part of this process, the plan to build a new speedway stadium was also raised.

The current venue, the Pál Perényi Speedway Stadium on Gázvezeték Street, opened its doors 55 years ago, in 1971. Since then, the area has become densely developed, with a residential complex built right across from the stadium. This has made parking during races difficult and, according to Mayor László Papp, the noise from the motorcycles disturbs local residents.

The city leadership therefore proposes relocating the new stadium to the Southern Economic Zone, near the airport, where noise would not affect residents.

Mayor Papp added that the site of the current stadium could later be transformed into a residential area in harmony with the surrounding environment.

(Debreceni Nap)

