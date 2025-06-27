100 thousand forints were returned to a homeless person in Debrecen

Levente Lehmann acted like a true everyday hero when he recently found a wallet in a park in the Tócóskert district. Inside were nearly 100,000 forints and personal documents. The young man never considered keeping the money—he instead made sure it was returned to its rightful owner, a homeless man with diabetes.

Levente, who works as a night supervisor at the Debrecen Juvenile Correctional Institute, contacted the owner through the Tündérkör Foundation. Ferenc Zs. Tóth, the foundation’s president, told Debreceni Nap that they were able to identify the wallet’s owner within just 30 minutes. It turned out that István, the homeless man, had lost his only belongings—and without the money, he would have been unable to purchase his medication.

The emotional reunion was arranged for the following day, during which Levente personally handed the wallet back. István, moved to tears, thanked him gratefully for the honest act and promised to be more careful with his valuables in the future.

Levente Lehmann’s example reminds us that solidarity and integrity among people haven’t disappeared—they still exist quietly and humbly. According to Ferenc Zs. Tóth, their volunteer is not only a role model for young people, but sends a message to all of us: it is possible to impact the world through decency, compassion, and humanity.