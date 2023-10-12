There will be no water in several streets of Debrecen on Friday

On Friday, October 13, 2023, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., the water service will be suspended in several streets of Debrecen due to drinking water pipeline construction and junction connection works.
Affected sections:
- Áchim A. Street, from Csángó Street to Somlyai Street
- Veker street, Povolny F.u., Somlyai street, Uray street,
- Hun u. along its entire length
- Kerekes F. Street, from Hun Street to Becsky Street.
- Török Street from Áchim András Street to Gyula Szávay Street.
Due to the water outage, Debreceni Vízmű Zrt. asks for the kind understanding of consumers.
(Debreceni Nap)