There will be no water in several streets of Debrecen on Friday

Local News
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on There will be no water in several streets of Debrecen on Friday

On Friday, October 13, 2023, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., the water service will be suspended in several streets of Debrecen due to drinking water pipeline construction and junction connection works.


Affected sections:

  • Áchim A. Street, from Csángó Street to Somlyai Street
  • Veker street, Povolny F.u., Somlyai street, Uray street,
  • Hun u. along its entire length
  • Kerekes F. Street, from Hun Street to Becsky Street.
  • Török Street from Áchim András Street to Gyula Szávay Street.

Due to the water outage, Debreceni Vízmű Zrt. asks for the kind understanding of consumers.

(Debreceni Nap)

Related Posts

“There is a great need for international education in Debrecen”

Bácsi Éva

There will be no water in several streets of Debrecen on Friday

Bácsi Éva

Bus routes 34 and 34A operate on a diversion route in Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *