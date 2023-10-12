There will be no water in several streets of Debrecen on Friday

On Friday, October 13, 2023, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., the water service will be suspended in several streets of Debrecen due to drinking water pipeline construction and junction connection works.



Affected sections:

Áchim A. Street, from Csángó Street to Somlyai Street

Veker street, Povolny F.u., Somlyai street, Uray street,

Hun u. along its entire length

Kerekes F. Street, from Hun Street to Becsky Street.

Török Street from Áchim András Street to Gyula Szávay Street.

Due to the water outage, Debreceni Vízmű Zrt. asks for the kind understanding of consumers.

(Debreceni Nap)