A new movement development park opens at Debrecen’s Pediatric Clinic

A new therapeutic and rehabilitation park was officially inaugurated on Wednesday afternoon at the Pediatric Clinic of the University of Debrecen. The facility not only offers opportunities for play but also actively supports recovery and development.

The aim of the park is to allow children to develop joyfully and safely through movement and playful activities — all within a modern, high-quality environment.

Ildikó Balázs, Vice President for Coordination at the University of Debrecen Clinical Center, emphasized:

“Supporting the development of children carries a special responsibility, as early intervention and support programs can have a lifelong impact. I believe this park is more than just a collection of equipment — it is a space where development becomes a joyful activity, through the combination of movement, play, and safety.”

She added that this investment is another step toward creating opportunities and bringing more smiles to children’s faces.

Diána Széles, Deputy Mayor of Debrecen, spoke about how many families arrive at the Pediatric Clinic in difficult life situations:

“The least we can do is create civilized conditions that allow development to depend solely on the individual, the family, and the staff working together to guide the child through hardships.”

She stressed that in today’s digital world, encouraging children to move and play outdoors is a growing challenge. That’s why it’s so important to create environments that truly engage them — a goal this newly opened park is designed to fulfill.

“Children can now develop in the most modern conditions. I encourage all young people to use the equipment, move whenever possible, and do everything they can for their own development,” she said.

Also present at the event was Éva Patzauer, Executive Director of the Csodalámpa Foundation, who highlighted that the foundation is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. Over their 22-year collaboration with the Debrecen Pediatric Clinic, they have fulfilled more than 630 wishes for children with serious illnesses.