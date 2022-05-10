The Mongolian Trade and Cultural Center has opened in Debrecen

The Mongolian Trade and Cultural Center opened in Debrecen, and the handover ceremony was held on May 6, the county government reported. Sainnyambuu Baatarjav, the Ambassador of Mongolia to Hungary, was also present at the ceremony, emphasizing that the center will strengthen the Mongol-Hungarian fraternity as well as economic and cultural relations.

In his introductory speech, Ramdal Gannoi, director of the Mongolian-branded commercial center, said the company wanted to meet the growing demands of European consumers for goods made from natural raw materials and was working to increase its presence in the European market. They also aim to introduce Mongolian culture and art, so the center will regularly organize cultural programs.

Photos: HBMÖ