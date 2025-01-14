Roads in Debrecen Southern Industrial Park face challenges caused by mud amid construction

In the Southern Industrial Park area and the associated roads, construction activities result in a significant amount of contamination on the roadway, which cleaning vehicles cannot completely remove.

This is not only an aesthetic issue but also poses a traffic safety risk, as the slippery road surface increases the likelihood of accidents. We wanted to know what measures are being taken to ensure cleanliness in the Southern Industrial Park area and its surrounding roads, with particular attention to the removal of mud carried onto the roads by trucks.

Response from the Debrecen Municipality:



“In the Southern Economic Zone of Debrecen, numerous investment projects have been and are currently underway at the facilities of various large companies in recent years. Regarding such activities, the relevant authorities mandate conditions for road usage, requiring contractors to ensure that no contaminants reach the public roads during construction work. In certain cases, authorities may impose additional measures, such as the installation of wheel-washing systems. Nevertheless, particularly in rainy weather conditions, earthworks and construction activities may result in mud being deposited on the roads.

To prevent and address mud deposits and maintain road cleanliness, Debreceni Ipari Centrum Kft. conducts daily inspections of road conditions within the economic zone. The company maintains constant communication with contractors involved in large-scale projects and immediately notifies them of any detected irregularities. When necessary, they inform the relevant authorities, such as the public area supervision or the local road management. Additionally, the company regularly cleans the roads at its own expense by involving subcontractors. For this purpose, they use sweeping and sludge-collecting vacuum road-cleaning vehicles to ensure the roads remain clean.

The Urban Operations Department of the Debrecen City Hall has sent an informational letter to all companies operating within the Southern Economic Zone, reminding them of their obligation to maintain road cleanliness.”