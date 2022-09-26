A speedometer box was installed in a busy intersection in Debrecen

On September 23, 2022, a traffic box suitable for the placement of speed measuring equipment and a surveillance camera was installed at the intersection of Nagy Antal utca and Endre utca in Debrecen. The aim of deploying the devices is to increase traffic safety. At the same time, at two locations – the other is on Szabó Kálmán Street – these devices help the citizens of Debrecen to get around on a daily basis, the municipality announced.

Nagy Antal Street in Buda is a straight line road with a lot of traffic. The municipality of Debrecen considers it important to increase the safety of people driving on the streets, which is also a tool of the traffic box. The municipality takes care of both its procurement and installation. The police periodically place traffic police in the traffic box suitable for the speedometer device.

We ask all road users to drive in accordance with KRESZ regulations, not only on this road section but everywhere throughout the city!

debreceninap.hu