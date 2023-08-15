According to Zoltán Varga, the Great Forest is on the Verge of an Ecological Disaster

According to the parliamentary representative of the Democratic Coalition, Zoltán Varga, a politician from Debrecen, there is a big problem in Debrecen around the Great Forest.

According to him, those passing by have already noticed that hundreds of trees of heaven, better known as vinegar trees, have grown up on Pallagi Road in recent years. The tree got its colloquial name from the fact that its leaves have an unpleasant odor reminiscent of vinegar.

Zoltán Varga reminds us that the vinegar tree causes damage that is difficult to repair, even a single mature tree can infect an area of ​​300 square meters with its seeds, and its root system grows many vigorous shoots, which then form an impenetrable jungle. The politician drew attention to the fact that 10,000 saplings of the vinegar tree are sprouting in the Great Forest, displacing the native species.

“Today, the Great Forest, our country’s first national park and the guardian of our precious drinking water base, has drifted to the brink of ecological disaster due to the multi-meter drop in the groundwater level – which is accelerated even more by the Prime Minister’s sick mania for building battery factories – and the destructive spread of invasive species” – writes Zoltán Varga in his announcement on his Facebook page, who also said that the environmental protection department of the county government office also acknowledged that the Great Forest is indeed threatened by a disaster, yet they did nothing meaningful, because they think there is no money for it.

According to Zoltán Varga, there is money, but not in the right place: while the Great Forest is dying, for example, the mayor pours billions of public money into the operation of the “FIDESZ cadre hatchery”, the Debrecen International School, in the immediate vicinity of which the vinegar tree is also spreading.



debreceninap.hu