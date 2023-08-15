Fatal Traffic Accident Between Debrecen and Hosszúpályi: Police Are Looking For Witnesses

Debrecen police are asking for the public’s help in the case of the fatal traffic accident that happened last Saturday between Debrecen and Hosszúpályi.

The Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Department is conducting proceedings on suspicion of committing a misdemeanor for causing a road accident by negligence. According to the investigation data, all that is known for now is that a man was driving a truck on road no. 4808 from Debrecen in the direction of Hosszúpályi on the morning of August 12th, 2023. The driver swerved into the opposite lane with his vehicle and collided with another car.

In the accident, the driver of the car died on the spot, while his passenger suffered serious injuries.

The Debrecen Police Department requests that anyone who saw the accident report in person at the Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Department (Debrecen, Sámsoni út 149), or by phone at 06-52/457-040, which is available 24 hours a day, or at 06- 80/555-111 on the toll-free number of Telefontanú, as well as on the toll-free emergency number 112.

debrecninap.hu