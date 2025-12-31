Let’s not ignore people lying on the ground – request from Debrecen police

Temperatures are dropping day by day, increasing the risk of hypothermia for many people. For this reason, the Hajdú-Bihar County police are urging everyone to be more vigilant to prevent tragedies.

The cold poses the greatest risk to the homeless, but elderly people living alone are also particularly vulnerable to weather conditions. Timely help can save lives.

Police ask that we check on elderly relatives and neighbors more often and remind them of the dangers of winter. If you see someone lying on the street or on the ground, do not pass by – contact the ambulance service or the police immediately.

