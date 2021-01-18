Actions in the last 24 hours

In the last 24 hours, the Hajdú-Bihar county police officers intervened at the scene of two road traffic accidents involving minor personal injuries, police.hu announced.



The officers arrested 15 people, five of whom had been convicted of a crime, three on the basis of a circular against them, and seven foreigners for illegal stay in the country.

Police caught nine people, four of them on suspicion of committing a crime. A security measure was taken in one case.

The surroundings of the chimney of an outbuilding built for a family house caught fire on Sunday night in Berekböszörmény, Köztársaság Street. Professional firefighters from Berettyóújfalu went to the site and eliminated the emergency with a jet of water.

Garbage stored in a five cubic meter container caught fire last night in Debrecen on a site on Vámospéscsi út. The professional firefighters in Debrecen extinguished the fire with a jet of water.

police.hu