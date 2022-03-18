Hungary to Strengthen Border Crossing With Romania

With an increase expected in the influx of refugees from Ukraine next week, Hungary must strengthen its border crossing point with Romania at Csengersima, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said on Facebook on Wednesday night.

Orbán inspected the Csengersima border crossing between Hungary and Romania on Wednesday evening. Orbán, who was accompanied by government spokeswoman Alexandra Szentkirályi and others, was briefed by senior police officers on the situation along the border section and the growing wave of Ukrainian refugees in the area. The prime minister then visited the volunteers at the local aid point of the Hungarian Red Cross.

Hungary will deploy more personnel to the Csengersima border crossing, Orbán said. Cross-border traffic at Csengersima is running smoothly, with police “making strenuous efforts” and the Hungarian Red Cross providing help to those with children, Orbán said.

On Thursday morning, the prime minister handed over documents granting temporary residency to a refugee family arriving from Ukraine. Orbán and Sándor Pintér, the interior minister, later on Thursday visited a centre in Nyíregyháza, in north-eastern Hungary. At the centre, disaster management staff and other state agencies register the number of refugees, arrange for their transportation, as well as their accommodation.