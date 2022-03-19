Four Foreigners Were Hiding in a Minibus at Nagykereki

Police
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Four Foreigners Were Hiding in a Minibus at Nagykereki

During an inspection of a minibus, four illegal migrants were found by Hungarian and Romanian police officers at Nagykereki, police reported.

 

A vehicle of Bulgarian nationality was jointly inspected by Hungarian and Romanian police at the Nagykerek motorway border crossing on March 18th, 2022 at 10:30 p.m. The inspection revealed that four people who had identified themselves as Turkish had been hiding in the vehicle. Illegal migrants could not provide credible proof of the legality of their stay in Hungary.

Further proceedings against the driver of the minibus and illegal migrants will be carried out by the Romanian border guard.

debreceninap.hu
pixabay

Related Posts

Four Foreigners Were Hiding in a Minibus at Nagykereki

Tóháti Zsuzsa

This is how the Hajdú-Bihar police officers hunt down offenders

Bácsi Éva

Two men left their friend stuck in a car had after they all had an accident in Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *