Four Foreigners Were Hiding in a Minibus at Nagykereki

During an inspection of a minibus, four illegal migrants were found by Hungarian and Romanian police officers at Nagykereki, police reported.

A vehicle of Bulgarian nationality was jointly inspected by Hungarian and Romanian police at the Nagykerek motorway border crossing on March 18th, 2022 at 10:30 p.m. The inspection revealed that four people who had identified themselves as Turkish had been hiding in the vehicle. Illegal migrants could not provide credible proof of the legality of their stay in Hungary.

Further proceedings against the driver of the minibus and illegal migrants will be carried out by the Romanian border guard.

debreceninap.hu

pixabay