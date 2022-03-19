Hungary to Send Further Aid to Ukraine

Hungary will send another large aid shipment to Ukraine, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said in Záhony on the Hungarian-Ukrainian border on Friday.

Orbán said in a video on Facebook that a convoy of the next Hungarian aid shipment had just left for Ukraine. Five lorries of food and other commodities, especially for children, as well as bandages and medicine have been sent, he said. “We do this because we must look after not only those that have fled the war but we also want to help those that stayed in Transcarpathia and even on the other side of the Carpathians,” he said.

Orbán added that he had inspected the border crossing at Barabás where police and public administration officials are busy at work. The prime minister said that he had witnessed “fantastic cooperation in the past three days”. He thanked the police, disaster management officials, civil organisations and churches, and expressed special thanks to local council leaders and officials, saying that the “flow” had first hit the local governments at the start of the war and they stood their ground perfectly. Orbán also said that the border crossing points would be enforced and added that work should continue at the same high standards in the upcoming weeks.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay