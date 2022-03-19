Márki-Zay Files Criminal Complaint Over Accusations

Péter Márki-Zay, prime minister candidate of the united opposition, has filed a criminal complaint over allegations that the opposition parties seek sending Hungarian troops to fight in Ukraine.

Márki-Zay told an online press conference in Hódmezővásárhely, in southern Hungary, that “ruling Fidesz has made many slanderous claims” concerning the opposition such as plans to settle migrants in Hungary or scrapping pensions, and insisted that the opposition’s election programme contained “just the opposite” of those suggestions.

Márki-Zay said Prime Minister Viktor Orbán himself had discussed Hungary’s military contribution to international efforts with his British counterpart Boris Johnson, and “as one of 27 EU leaders he voted to support arms transports to Ukraine” and allowed transportation across Hungary. Orbán then “hastily changed his position”, and “whereas both him and the opposition say that Hungary could only be protected by NATO”, he will “make it appear as if the opposition wanted to send arms, soldiers and untrained young civilians to Ukraine”, Márki-Zay said. “This is spreading rumours and intimidating people,” he said.

