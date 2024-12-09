At the beginning of the week, precipitation is expected in many areas, followed by drier weather

At the beginning of the week, rain, sleet, and snow are expected in several areas. Later, the likelihood of precipitation decreases, and during the second half of the week, overcast and foggy conditions are expected, with maximum temperatures ranging between 1 and 6 degrees Celsius. Winds will be brisk in many places, according to the forecast from HungaroMet Zrt.

On Monday, cloudy and foggy weather is expected in many areas. A weakening band of precipitation will move further northward, and in the afternoon, intermittent precipitation, mostly rain or showers, is expected primarily in the northeastern and northern parts of the country. Northerly winds will be brisk, especially in Western Transdanubia and around the Zemplén region, occasionally strong. The highest daytime temperatures will range from 1 to 7 degrees Celsius.

On Tuesday, the sky will be mostly cloudy or overcast. Drizzle is expected sporadically, with rain, sleet, or light snow flurries occurring in some northern areas. Northerly winds will be occasionally brisk. Nighttime lows will range from -1 to +4 degrees Celsius, while daytime highs will be between 2 and 8 degrees Celsius.

On Wednesday, predominantly cloudy to overcast weather is anticipated, with occasional drizzle, rain, sleet, or light snow flurries. Northerly winds will be brisk in many areas. The lowest nighttime temperatures will range from -2 to +3 degrees Celsius, and daytime highs will be between 1 and 6 degrees Celsius.

On Thursday, the sky will remain mostly overcast, although in the second half of the day, the cloud cover may thin out or break in some areas. Significant precipitation is unlikely. Winds will remain light, with morning temperatures ranging from -4 to +2 degrees Celsius and daytime highs between 1 and 6 degrees Celsius.

On Friday, predominantly stratified clouds and foggy conditions are expected, with little chance of significant precipitation. Easterly and southeasterly winds may occasionally pick up. Morning lows will range from -5 to +2 degrees Celsius, with early afternoon temperatures between 1 and 6 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, stratified clouds and foggy weather are likely in many areas, followed by thickening clouds later in the day. Scattered mixed precipitation may occur. Southerly and southeasterly winds will pick up in many areas. Morning temperatures will range from -5 to +2 degrees Celsius, with daytime highs between 1 and 7 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, after the fog, mist, and stratified clouds dissipate, partly to mostly cloudy weather is expected. Scattered mixed precipitation may occur. Westerly and northwesterly winds will occasionally be brisk. The minimum temperatures will range from -5 to +3 degrees Celsius, with maximums between 2 and 8 degrees Celsius.