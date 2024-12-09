Debrecen Amusement Park to open for winter for the first time

With its new event, “Winter Magic at the Amusement Park,” Hungary’s only classic amusement park is extending its season to include the winter break, offering unforgettable experiences for five days.

Following the international trend of extending amusement park seasons beyond Halloween, the winter operation will run during the holiday period, from December 21-22 and 27-29, from 4 PM to 9 PM.

This year, for the last time, visitors can enjoy 11 of the amusement park’s most popular rides, which will be adorned with special lights. In addition to the rides, there will be various activities throughout the evening, including:

hot chocolate

a fairytale castle with live characters

pony rides

a craft workshop with gingerbread and chocolate-making classes

a magical elf school

live storytelling

a selfie spot

and many more exciting programs.

The special Garden of Lights exhibition, featuring a unique light show based on the Pinocchio story, will add to the festive atmosphere.

To attend the “Winter Magic at the Amusement Park” event, visitors can purchase a ticket or pass for the Garden of Lights exhibition, which includes access to all other event activities. Additionally, guests can purchase individual ride tickets or a special “magic wristband” for unlimited rides at a cost of 4,900 HUF.

For families, there is a discounted family ticket available until December 23. Moreover, holders of Garden of Lights passes can purchase an additional “magic wristband” for the amusement park, granting access to all activities for five days, at a discounted price of 9,800 HUF. This ticket can be purchased online in advance for faster entry or at the ticket office during opening hours.

(Zoo Debrecen)