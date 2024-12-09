Two Hungarians among Europe’s most wanted criminals

Europol’s annual Most Wanted campaign has been launched, and two Hungarian men are among Europe’s most wanted criminals, according to an announcement by the National Bureau of Investigation of the Rapid Response Police on Monday, published on police.hu.

The statement explained that it is a tradition for Europol and the European Network of Fugitive Active Search Teams (ENFAST) to launch an annual media campaign based on various themes.

This year, the focus is on murderers, with the campaign slogan: “Blood on Their Hands. Help Find Those Who Think Life Has No Value!”

This year, two Hungarian men have been added to the list of Europe’s most wanted criminals: Engelbert Balogh and János Gál. Balogh is wanted for attempted murder, while Gál is being sought for committing murder.

Why are the two men wanted?

According to the statement, a warrant for Engelbert Balogh was issued by the Komárom-Esztergom County Police Headquarters in February 2023. The 31-year-old man allegedly got into an argument with another man on the evening of October 5, 2022, in a makeshift apartment in the basement of a residential building in the Sárberki housing estate in Tatabánya. During the dispute, he stabbed the man in the abdomen with a knife.

János Gál is wanted under a warrant issued by the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters in September. According to the charges, the 42-year-old man stabbed his wife and mother-in-law with a knife on the evening of September 11 in Hajdúböszörmény. His wife succumbed to her injuries, the statement said.

(police.hu)