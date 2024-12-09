Guns N’ Roses to rock Budapest again next year

Guns N’ Roses is returning to Budapest next year. The world-renowned rock band will once again perform at the Puskás Arena on July 15, 2025, as they did last year.

As part of their 2025 world tour, the band will be performing throughout Europe and the Middle East from May to late July, headlining stadiums and festivals. Live Nation announced on Monday that the American hard rock legends will be making their return to Budapest, where they delivered a highly successful concert after a 17-year absence.

At various stops on the 2025 tour, Public Enemy (also performing in Budapest), Rival Sons, and the Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter will be opening the shows.

Kicking off on May 23, the 24-day tour will see the Los Angeles band perform for the first time in Saudi Arabia, Georgia, and Luxembourg. The tour will also include stops in Bulgaria, Serbia, Turkey, Portugal, Spain, Italy, the Czech Republic, Germany, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Lithuania, Poland, Hungary, and Austria.

Formed in 1985, the band has sold over 100 million records worldwide. The classic lineup worked together until the mid-1990s, after which frontman Axl Rose continued the band, with guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan rejoining in 2016. They are joined by Dizzy Reed and Melissa Reese (keyboards), Richard Fortus (guitar), and Frank Ferrer (drums).

Known for their energetic and powerful live performances, Guns N’ Roses released a series of highly successful albums between 1987 and 1993, including “Appetite for Destruction,” “GN’R Lies,” and “Use Your Illusion I-II.” “Appetite for Destruction” became the best-selling American debut album of all time, and at one point, both parts of “Use Your Illusion” held the top two spots on the US album chart. The music video for “November Rain” has surpassed 2 billion views, and the band averages 24 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Their previous tour, “Not in this Lifetime…” from 2016 to 2019, was the fourth highest-grossing concert tour of all time with over five million tickets sold.

The band has performed in Hungary three times. Their first appearance was at the peak of their career in May 1992 at Népstadion (alongside Soundgarden and Faith No More). Fourteen years later, in 2006 (before Slash and McKagan’s return), they played at the Papp László Budapest Sport Arena, arriving on stage two and a half hours late. After a 17-year break, they returned to Budapest in 2023 at the Puskás Arena.

The band has performed their most famous songs on all three occasions, so there is a good chance that we will hear “Nightrain,” “Mr. Brownstone,” “Welcome to the Jungle,” “November Rain,” “You Could Be Mine,” “Sweet Child o’ Mine,” “Paradise City,” and their two iconic covers, “Live and Let Die” (Wings) and “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” (Bob Dylan) at the Puskás Arena this July.

