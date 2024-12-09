Katy Perry to perform in Budapest next fall

One of the most popular pop stars of our time, Katy Perry, will perform a concert in Budapest next fall. As part of her ongoing world tour, the American singer-songwriter will take the stage at the MVM Dome on October 27, 2025.

Katy Perry will perform in the Hungarian capital for the first time in fifteen years. One of the most successful artists of all time, she is known for global hits like “I Kissed a Girl” and “Firework,” the latter’s music video was filmed in Budapest with the help of Hungarian fans, according to the organizer Live Nation, who announced the news on Monday to MTI.

As they wrote, the singer will perform in Europe next fall with her spectacular show, The Lifetimes Tour, featuring her greatest hits. Katy Perry performed at the MTV Video Music Awards this fall, where she not only won the award for Best Video but also sang a selection of her most famous songs, as well as two songs from her latest album, 143.

With a total of 115 billion streams and over 70 million albums sold worldwide, Katy Perry is one of the best-selling music artists of all time. She is one of the twelve artists who have surpassed 100 million certified streams, and she is the best-selling female artist in the history of Capitol Records.

Born Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson in Santa Barbara, California, in 1984 as the middle child of two pastors, the singer grew up listening to gospel and church music and sang in the church choir. Her first album was released at the age of 17 in 2001, and she burst onto the scene in 2008 with her provocative songs on the album “One of the Boys,” which topped the charts in 25 countries.

She was the first artist in the history of the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) to surpass 10 million sales three times with her singles (Firework, Dark Horse, Roar), and since then, the collection has been joined by California Gurls (feat. Snoop Dogg) and E.T., as well as her 2010 album Teenage Dream and its title track.

When the music videos for Dark Horse and Roar, released in 2013, surpassed three billion views, Katy Perry became the first female artist to reach this milestone. Since then, Roar has surpassed four billion views. She boasts over 57 million monthly listeners and more than 30 million followers on Spotify.

Katy Perry is an active supporter of numerous charitable initiatives. She has been a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador since 2013, and in 2021, she was awarded the Variety Power of Women award for her work with her foundation, the Firework Foundation. The foundation’s mission is to help children from disadvantaged communities through the arts. From 2018, she was a judge on American Idol for seven seasons.

Katy Perry has previously performed in Hungary once: on October 1, 2010, at the Papp László Budapest Sport Arena.

(MTI)