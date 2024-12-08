Nébih recalled Lidl chocolate calendar

The distributor recalled one of their popular products of the Christmas period from the store’s shelves.



Lidl Hungary has recalled its 75-gram Advent calendar containing chocolate due to a sensory problem, the National Food Chain Safety Authority (Nébih) announced. Nébih asks customers not to consume the product, regardless of the best before date!

Product name: Advent calendar, 75 g

Nature of the problem: sensory deviation

Quality retention time: all quality retention times

Lot number: all lots

Packaging: 75 g

Manufacturer: Milano sp. z o.o.

Distributor: Lidl Hungary Bt.

Action: Product recall, withdrawal from circulation



The affected products can be returned to any Lidl store, the price of the products will be refunded even without a receipt. Lidl Hungary Bt. informed its customers on its website.

The product recall only applies to products identified with the above data.

Nébih