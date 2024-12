HungaroMet has issued a first-degree, yellow warning due to the danger of sleet.



A few tenths of a millimeter of sleet may appear in the affected areas. If HungaroMet withdraws the first-degree alert from the territory of the country, or issues a second-degree alert, we will report on this in another announcement.

The areas and neighborhoods affected by the alerts can be followed on the continuously updated map available here.

met.hu

pixabay