Only two European countries are ahead of us. Coronavirus mortality statistics are constantly being compiled by The New York Times, and Euronews has now noticed that the last two weeks have been very bad for Hungary.

According to the table, Hungary has the third highest population mortality rate in the world based on data from the last seven days. Only in Slovenia and Bulgaria have more people died in the last seven days in proportion to the population than in Hungary.

If we look at the data for the last 14 days, Hungary is also in third place in terms of Covid deaths per 100,000 people, followed by Slovenia and Bulgaria, Croatia in fourth and Austria in fifth.

Euronews