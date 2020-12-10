European Health Insurance Card

Are you a UK student currently enrolled on a course and living in Hungary? If your course continues beyond 31 December 2020, make sure you’re covered for emergency and medically necessary healthcare in Hungary until the end of your course. Apply for your new EHIC here: nhs.uk/ehic

Important:

– Please protect your personal data and do not share sensitive information in social media comments and direct messages.

– Send individual inquiries via this link: https://bit.ly/2KInvv9 , or in urgent consular cases, call +361 266 2888 where our consular experts can assist you.

– Read Living in Hungary Guide and sign up for e-mail updates here: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/living-in-hungary

