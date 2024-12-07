Learning from nature? – Botany. Visitors are welcome at the opening of MODEM’s new Botany exhibition on December 7th from 5:00 p.m.

Program: The exhibition will be opened by Tamás Korpa, Alföld prize-winning poet. He will be followed by a guided tour with artists and curators. In addition, there is also the possibility of community cymbals from 5 p.m. in front of MODEM, on Baltazár Dezső Square.



About the display: For centuries, Debrecen has occupied a special, prominent place in the history of Hungarian botany. Thanks to the Herbarium (1578) written by Péter Méliusz Juhász and the two-volume Magyar Füvészkönyv (1807), the basic manual of Sámuel Diószegi and Mihály Fazekas, the city has long been considered the domestic center of botany and natural sciences.

MODEM’s latest exhibition builds on this diverse heritage, presenting Debrecen’s unique natural collections and attractions, such as the Museum of the Debrecen Reformed College, the Botanical Garden of the University of Debrecen and the Hortobágy National Park. MODEM’s latest temporary exhibition revolves around 3 main themes: the observation of Anthropocene mosaic landscapes, the reinterpretation of natural symbolism and the use of speculative storytelling.

From December 7th, 2024, visitors will have the opportunity to explore and even rethink different ways of living with nature.



Artworks: The presented works of art were created during the intensive two-week summer workshop of the Debrecen International Art Colony, which MODEM organized for the 9th time in the summer of 2024. The invited artists, architects, musicians and designers immersed themselves in the rich natural history of Debrecen and its surroundings, stimulating both artistic research and interdisciplinary collaborations.

Exhibiting artists: CENTRALA – Małgorzata Kuciewicz & Simone De Iacobis (PL/IT), Daniel Godinez Nivón (MX/NL), Szonja Illés Zsófia (HU), Katalin Kortmann-Járay & Karina Mendreczky (HU), Júlia Eszter Kuzma (HU), Gaja Mežnarić Osole & Krater Collective (SI), Thea Lazăr (RO), Bálint Szabó (HU), Nóra Szabó (HU), Dorottya Vékony (HU)

Curators: Attila Horányi, Szabolcs Süli-Zakar, Gábor Krisztián Török, Dorottya Vékony

On December 7th, 2024, the Táncolnak a kazlak – Imre Égerházi 100 centenary oeuvre exhibition will also open in the MODEM’s 3rd floor exhibition space, to which everyone is also cordially invited.

Visiting the opening ceremony is free.

