Santa Claus visited the Újkerti Manófalva Kindergarten

Waiting for Santa Claus and preparing for Advent are always a great joy for the preschool children of Újkerti Manófalva Kindergarten. Before the arrival of Santa Claus, work was already going on among the young ones.

All the rooms and corridors of the kindergarten were dressed in festive decorations, which enhanced the festive atmosphere. The groups prepared with poems and songs, made drawings, which they put in Santa’s mailbox, and baked chocolate biscuits. The children excitedly and enthusiastically waited for December 6th, so that the kind Santa Claus would come to them again this year.

The tinkling of a bell signaled the arrival of Santa, who was seated in front of the decorated fireplace in each group to rest and warm up after the long journey. He spoke to everyone personally and the children listened in amazement that he knew all about their pranks, that he saw everything through his magic telescope. After each child received their package, they promised that they would be very good children next year as well. Kindergarteners of Manófalva said goodbye to Santa Claus with a song.