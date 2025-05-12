“Multilateralism is not dead, but it needs renewal” – Interview with Dr. Christoph Stückelberger, Professor of Ethics

As geopolitical tensions and global inequalities reshape international relations, institutions like the United Nations are facing mounting challenges. Dr. Christoph Stückelberger, retired professor of ethics at the University of Zurich and founder of the Globethics Foundation, visited the University of Debrecen to deliver a lecture titled “Global Balance for a New World Order – Ethical Reflections on Easing Geopolitical Polarization.” Following his talk, he spoke with us about the future of the multilateral system, shifts in global power, and the existential threats facing international cooperation.

You mentioned in your lecture that you are working with the United Nations. What’s the most important issue right now? What’s being debated in Geneva, and how can the Millennium Goals be implemented?

There isn’t just one priority, because the entire system is under pressure from the current global turbulence. I’d say the most basic human rights—like the right to food, shelter, and a place of security—are fundamental and are very much being discussed.

You also mentioned the speed of change in the world. How is that affecting the UN?

Yes, that’s a crucial point. One existential threat to the UN system is the issue of funding. We’ve seen the U.S., in particular, cut its contributions and fail to pay what it has committed. That undermines the organization’s credibility. Other countries may then follow suit and say, “If the U.S. doesn’t pay, why should we?”

Many UN staff are deeply concerned. Some are even taking to the streets—not just because they’re losing their jobs, but because these cuts prevent us from doing the vital work we need to do for humanity. It’s a serious challenge.

Despite these challenges, do you see any positive developments or responses?

Yes, actually. There’s a counter-movement forming. Politicians, certain states, NGOs, and even churches are stepping up to say, “We need the multilateral system.” They recognize that, instead of resolving conflicts through war, we need to sit at the table and argue, negotiate, and listen to each other.

So I don’t believe multilateralism is dying, but it does need fundamental renewal.

Looking ahead, how do people within the system envision the future? How can these problems be solved?

The major challenge is the global power shift. The current system is based on the post-World War II order, largely shaped by the victorious Western powers—Europe and the U.S. But now we’re seeing a transition to a new world order.

Countries like China, India, Indonesia, and others in Asia are saying, “We’ve grown, we’re strong, we want a say. We want a fairer system.” That’s understandable. It’s essentially a shift in power—from Europe and the U.S. to Asia and Africa.

But this transition is painful. No one gives up power easily. So the task is to manage this shift in a way that allows new voices to be heard—without collapsing the whole system.

Do you think the UN headquarters could move to Asia as a result?

I believe the main headquarters will remain in New York and Geneva, with the smaller one in Vienna. But it’s a good question. In the future, adding a UN headquarters in Asia might be a solution. It would symbolize a truly multilateral world—one where global governance isn’t dictated from a single location, but shared physically and symbolically.

That’s a powerful point. Thank you.

– N. Nagy Sándor –