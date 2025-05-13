Zoo Debrecen celebrates families all May long – A three-day Children’s Festival coming soon

Zoo Debrecen is dedicating the entire month of May to celebrating families with exciting programs and special deals, and is already preparing for this year’s first-ever three-day Children’s Day weekend.

The International Day of Families, observed annually on May 15 as declared by the UN, highlights the essential role families play as the foundation of a sustainable society. Families teach children how to connect with others and with the natural world. Zoo Debrecen believes that being close to nature strengthens family bonds while creating unforgettable memories. That’s why the park is committed to supporting family communities—whether it’s a multi-generational trip, a single-parent visit, or a child’s first zoo experience—offering renewed, family-friendly ticket and season pass options this year.

With the new single-parent daily family ticket and annual family pass, Zoo Debrecen aims to ensure that all families can actively explore nature together in a way that is fun, educational, and community-building.

For the first time ever, the Children’s Day celebration at Zoo Debrecen will span three days—from May 23 to 25—putting children center stage. Guests can enjoy the wonders of nature in spring, meet the zoo’s baby animals, experience unlimited amusement park fun, and take part in a rich lineup of events, including concerts, dance shows, puppet theater, magician and clown performances, aerial acrobatics, sports demonstrations, and themed workshops.

The family-friendly month will culminate on Saturday, May 31 with the “Lift the Child Up!” event, organized by the “Three Princes, Three Princesses” Movement.

Given the rich program lineup, entry to the amusement park is HUF 2,900 per person, or guests can purchase a magic wristband for HUF 9,900, which includes unlimited access to all rides. Zoo tickets—which also grant entry to the amusement park—can be purchased at regular prices both onsite and online. In celebration of Children’s Day, holders of the Junior city card get free amusement park entry. Every child also receives a free amusement park coupon valid for one ride. Passholders can enjoy all program elements of the three-day event free of charge. With an experience pass, VIP pass, or magic wristband, unlimited use of the rides is included for the whole day.

Tickets are available online and at the gate. More information is available at www.zoodebrecen.hu.

Zoo Debrecen hasn’t forgotten about older children either—throughout July, all graduating high school students from Debrecen can enjoy free entry and a complimentary bumper car ride at the amusement park, as recently announced.

(Zoo Debrecen)