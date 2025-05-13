Bridging cultures: Intercultural training in English offered in Debrecen

Are you new to Hungary or simply curious about Hungarian culture? A unique intercultural training session in English is being held in Debrecen, offering both international residents and curious locals the chance to explore the cultural landscape of Hungary while learning how to better understand each other.

Hosted at the German Cultural Forum Debrecen (4024 Debrecen, Batthyány Street 24), this engaging workshop introduces participants to the traditions, social norms, and values that define Hungarian life. At the same time, the program highlights similarities and differences between cultures, providing tools for more effective communication and mutual respect in everyday situations.

Whether you’re a student, a newcomer, or someone interested in cross-cultural exchange, this training is a great opportunity to meet others and gain insight into the city’s diverse social fabric. Importantly, the session also includes practical information about cultural and social life in Debrecen, making it especially useful for newcomers.

The event is open to all interested visitors, but registration is required.
Register here: https://forms.gle/U68ucwkBNcfj6kZV6

Come and take part in this unique space where Hungarian and international cultures meet – and start building connections that go beyond borders.

More information at the Facebook event.

