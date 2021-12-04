Hungary Records 10,143 New Covid Infections, 191 Deaths

Altogether 191 patients died of a Covid-related illness over the past 24 hours, while 10,143 new coronavirus infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Friday.

So far 6,145,984 people have received a first jab, while 5,858,119 have been fully vaccinated. Altogether 2,665,330 Hungarians have received a booster jab. The number of active infections stands at 189,002, while hospitals are treating 7,463 Covid-19 patients, 566 of whom need respiratory assistance. Since the first outbreak, 1,143,869 infections have been registered, while the number of fatalities has risen to 35,122. Fully 910,745 people have made a recovery. There are 60,555 people in official quarantine, while the number of tests taken stands at 8,559,975.

