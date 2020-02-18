Euro money market statistics: eighth maintenance period 2019

Data for daily average nominal borrowing and lending turnover in the secured and unsecured markets

Unsecured market

Data for weighted average rate for unsecured wholesale sector borrowing

In the eighth maintenance period, which started on 18 December 2019 and ended on 28 January 2020, the borrowing turnover in the unsecured segment averaged €121 billion per day. The total borrowing turnover for the period as a whole was €3,275 billion. Borrowing from credit institutions, i.e. on the interbank market, represented a turnover of €230 billion, i.e. 7% of the total borrowing turnover, and lending to credit institutions amounted to €633 billion. Overnight borrowing transactions represented 46% of the total borrowing nominal amount. The weighted average overnight rate for borrowing transactions was -0.54% for the interbank sector and -0.50% for the wholesale sector, compared with -0.52% and -0.50% respectively in the previous maintenance period.

Secured market

Data for weighted average rate for secured wholesale sector borrowing and lending

In the eighth maintenance period, the borrowing turnover in the secured segment averaged €312 billion per day, while the total borrowing turnover for the period as a whole was €8,412 billion. Cash lending represented a turnover of €7,644 billion and the daily average amounted to €283 billion. Most of the turnover was concentrated in tenors ranging from overnight to up to one week, with overnight transactions representing around 22% of the total nominal amount on the borrowing and lending side respectively. The weighted average overnight rate for borrowing and lending transactions was, respectively, -0.53% and -0.51% for the wholesale sector, compared with -0.54% and -0.51% in the previous maintenance period.