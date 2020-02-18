Serbian people smuggler caught after evading inspection at border

A Serbian national who attempted to smuggle five Syrians into Hungary was arrested near the border after evading inspection by border agents earlier on, the police said on its website. The authorities say the 48-year-old man had offered to smuggle the illegal migrants across the Hungarian border so that they could move on to Austria.

The five passengers who claimed to be Syrian citizens were unable to provide any documents verifying their legal status to the authorities, and were escorted back to Hungary’s border fence.

Police launched criminal proceedings against the driver on suspicion of people smuggling and initiated his pre-trial detention.

MTI