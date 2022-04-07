A young woman in Debrecen stole pants from a test booth

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office has indicted a juvenile for stealing pants in a shopping booth in a shopping mall.



On September 27, 2021, the juvenile woman was in one of the downtown shopping malls in Debrecen, where she brought two pairs of jeans to the test booth in one of the clothing stores. After the attempt, she tore off the anti-theft device from one of the items and then hid the pants in her backpack. She then walked out of the booth and put the pants with her safety equipment on the table, then wanted to leave the store.

One of the shopkeepers noticed that the young woman had brought two trousers into the test booth, but put only one on the table, so her backpack was inspected, the stolen jeans worth HUF 7,000 were found in it, and then the torn protective equipment was found in the test booth. Workers at the store took the jeans back from the defendant, but the damage was not recovered as it became unsaleable due to the rupture of the security device.

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office charged the Debrecen District Court against the defendant who confessed to committing the crime for the value of an offense and for theft by force. In the indictment for the execution of the sentence, the district prosecutor’s office filed a motion for the district court to sentence and try the juvenile as a measure without holding a trial, at the same time establishing that the juvenile is under.

debreceninap.hu

picture: illustartion.