Budapest exhibitions operator Hungexpo will host the Travel 2020 show between February 27 and March 1. Hungexpo’s executive in charge of strategy, Klára Tihanyi, said some 250 exhibitors from 40 countries will show at this year’s fair. Italy is the foreign guest of honour this year.

Hungexpo expects Travel 2020 to draw as many as 40,000 visitors.

MTI