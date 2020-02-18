Magyar Pledges EUR 250,000 Aid For Albania at Donor Conference

Hungary will provide a 250,000 euro aid to Albania’s Catholic Church in support of the reconstruction of churches damaged in last November’s earthquake, a foreign ministry official said.

The financial assistance will be sent to targeted local Catholic communities directly, state secretary Levente Magyar told reporters during the break of an international donors’ conference convened to raise money for Albania, which was hit by the earthquake on November 25. Hungary will also help with reconstruction projects through its Hungary Helps humanitarian programme, Magyar said. The aid is a show of Hungary’s solidarity with the Albanian victims, he said, adding that the Hungarian government trusted its support for the local Catholic community served the interests of local residents. Meanwhile, Magyar expressed Hungary’s support for Albania’s swiftest-possible accession to the European Union as well as for the launch of a direct flight between the two countries daily.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay