Sunshine Expected on Sunday, But Snow May Still Occur in the Northeast

National
Tóháti Zsuzsa

The sky will be clear in many places on Sunday, while there may be more clouds in the east-northeast.

 

Snowfall may also develop in the northeast. The north-westerly wind will be brisk in many places, sometimes strong.

In most parts of the country, the cloudiness may continue to decrease, but in the northeast we can expect even more clouds. Snow showers may also form there. The northwest wind will be brisk or strong. In the afternoon, the highest temperature may be around -4 and +2 degrees.

During the night, the sky will be clear and partly cloudy. Patches of mist and fog may also form in the northeastern regions. Air movement will be weak. It will be frosty in the morning, the minimum temperature at dawn can be around -3 and -10 degrees.

 

