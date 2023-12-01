Ambassador’s visit – in the spirit of partnership at the University of Debrecen

New cooperation opportunities between the University of Debrecen and Chinese companies and higher education institutions were discussed by the new ambassador of the People’s Republic of China in Budapest, Gong Tao with rector Zoltán Szilvássy.

The diplomat and his colleagues also met with Chinese students studying at the university.

The University of Debrecen maintains a diverse system of relations with China, cooperating with strategically important Chinese partners, universities and companies.

Thanks to the Confucius Institute, which was opened four years ago, one of the strongholds of Chinese culture, language, history and philosophy operates here at our university, and now we are expanding the scope of the institute’s activities to support scientific, innovation and industrial development projects, and our plans include getting to know Chinese traditional medicine as thoroughly as possible and examination of its medicinal products

– explained Zoltán Szilvássy during the meeting with the delegation of the Chinese Embassy.

I am sure that the University of Debrecen can contribute to the integration and successful operation of Chinese companies coming to the region in many ways, with a highly qualified workforce or healthcare. The institution’s complexity, historical past, and open spirit are worthy of recognition, as is the outstanding number of international students. The largest number of Chinese students study at the University of Debrecen in Hungary, more than four hundred

– Ambassador Gong Tao pointed out.

The negotiators agreed on the possibilities of expanding bilateral academic and industrial relations, launching additional student exchange programs and strategically important research and development projects. The ambassador added that he sees many untapped opportunities in the fields of agricultural sciences, engineering sciences, and the pharmaceutical industry.

After the meeting, the ambassador and his colleagues met with Chinese students studying at the University of Debrecen, as well as the leaders and students of the Confucius Institute, who prepared a high-quality cultural program to welcome the delegation.

(unideb.hu)