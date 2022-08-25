Additional admissions: the University of Debrecen is among the best

The University of Debrecen also performed outstandingly in the 2022 supplementary admission procedure. Based on the results, about six hundred first-year students have now been admitted, so a total of more than seven thousand first-year students can start their studies at the institution in September. In this year’s supplementary admission procedure, the University of Debrecen supplementary applicants could choose from 43 bachelor’s or undivided majors.

As in previous years, in this year’s supplementary admission procedure, it was not possible to apply only for self-financed courses, supplementary applicants to the University of Debrecen could choose from 43 bachelor’s or undivided majors in the form of a state scholarship.

A total of seven hundred and seventy people applied to the University of Debrecen in the 2022 supplementary admission procedure, of which 573 were admitted to the institution. 270 people were admitted to state scholarship training, and 303 to self-funded training.

The most popular this year was also the Faculty of Economics, where 135 applicants were accepted during the supplementary admission, but the Faculty of Child and Adult Education (83) and the Faculty of Law (67) were also in demand. Most of the additional entrants, eighty in number, were admitted to the nursing and patient care training of the Faculty of Health, but many first-year students were now also admitted to special pedagogy (52) and law (32). With the highest score, 429, you could be admitted to the undivided teacher training (librarian, mathematics teacher) of the Faculty of Science and Technology, and the requirements were also high, for example, for the Hungarian (428) of the Faculty of Humanities..

Bartha Elek, vice chancellor of education at the University of Debrecen, told hirek.unideb.hu: once again, the University of Debrecen participated in the supplementary admissions as expected, so it continues to maintain its prestigious position among domestic higher education institutions.

During this year’s supplementary admission, we were able to admit a similar number of students as last year, minimally less than the previous year. At the same time, this represents a balanced figure. Overall, it can be said that the total number of admissions in this calendar year is over ten thousand, which exceeds the data from last year and this can be considered a strong admission result

– declared the vice-rector.

In the current procedure, a total of twelve faculties, the Faculty of Law, the Faculty of Medicine, the Faculty of Humanities, the Faculty of Health, the Faculty of Economics, the Faculty of Child and Adult Education, the Faculty of Pharmacy, the Faculty of Informatics, the Faculty of Agriculture and Food Sciences and the Faculty of Environmental Management, the Faculty of Technology, the Faculty of Public Health, and the Faculty of Natural Sciences and Technology announced courses.

It was a novelty that two new majors were added to the university’s training offer, at the UD Szolnok Campus you could also apply for a bachelor’s degree in social work and a master’s degree in professional nursing. Their accreditation was approved by the Office of Education before the procedure, so the University of Debrecen did not announce the courses during the general admission, but only during the supplementary admission.

Applicants will receive the decision on successful admission and information about enrollment from their higher education institution after the announcement of the point limits, by the end of August.

