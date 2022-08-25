The Debrecen Charitable Board has started handing over school supplies to children in need

The Debrecen Charitable Board started a collection of school supplies for needy families and children with the help of its member organizations’ volunteers, supporters, and business associations.

The goal of the Debrecen Charitable Board is to distribute as many school supplies as possible to needy children with the support of companies, individuals, and sports associations – in the spirit of Debrecen as a caring city. The recipients are basically selected from needy families within the scope of the Debrecen Charitable Board and the Debrecen child protection institutions, as well as on the basis of indications from the member organizations, but those who are identified on the basis of other indications can also receive a package of school supplies, of course after examining the degree of need.

In the coming days, the Debrecen Charitable Board will hand out a total of 570 school supplies, worth nearly HUF 5,000 per package, and around 300 students participating in summer childcare also received a package worth nearly HUF 2,000 each. The total value of all this is nearly HUF 3.5 million.

The first of the 570 packages were handed over at the Family and Child Welfare Center of the City of Debrecen County by Deputy Mayor Diána Széles, co-chairman of the Debrecen Charity Board, Éva Rózsahegyiné Juhász, president of the Debrecen Charity Board and Aurélia Orosz, head of the Family and Child Welfare Center of the County City of Debrecen on August 24, 2022. As Diána Széles said, all the help that comes through the charity board comes from the heart. The current packages were put together by the helpers in such a way that they took into account that the children to be gifted will be in the second grade from September 1st, and what school supplies they need most in that grade. Thanks to the supporters, not only school supplies were included in the packages, but also products for everyday hygiene. “All this can be a great help to families when prices are rising significantly due to the war situation and the sanctions policy,” stressed Diána Széles, adding that anyone who feels that they need help even beyond this to start school, report this to the Debrecen Charitable Board through the family and child welfare center.

Éva Juhász Rózsahegyiné, the president of the board, also thanked the sponsors who participated in the collection of school supplies, as well as the volunteers who participated in the collection and the compilation of the packages. As he emphasized, the fact that they carried out this voluntary work with heartfelt love is also shown by the fact that they even tried to pay attention to whether the booklets with a girl’s or a boy’s cover were included in the packages, depending on whether the given package would be given to a girl or a boy.

The handover of the school supplies continued in the Pac district of Debrecen, at the location of the family and child welfare center there, where parliamentarian László Pósán and municipal representative Szabolcs Komolay joined Éva Juhász Rózsahegyiné and Aurélia Orosz. Szabolcs Komolay thanked the charitable board for creating an opportunity for families to start school more easily. The purchase of the necessary school supplies involves serious expenses even if all primary and secondary school students in our country already receive textbooks for free. As a caring city, Debrecen provides help to families – hand in hand with the charity board.

In order to compile the packages, the member organizations of the Debrecen Charitable Board – Héra Egyesület; Association of Large Families; Ráchel Women’s Association of the Jewish Community of Debrecen; Hungarian Cancer League Debrecen Basic Organization and Support Service; Halápon is the Public Benefit Association for Children; New Health Foundation; Refomix Nonprofit Közhasznú Kft., Hajdúdorogi County; Children’s Hope Foundation – volunteers took part. The EU-Roma National Association and the Family and Child Welfare Center of the City of Debrecen County participate in the packaging, delivery, and distribution of the school supplies to the distribution point. 8 companies with offices in Debrecen and Debrecen – Schaeffler, Teva, Deufol, Krones, Transcosmos, Gravic, Pipelife, and Manz – as well as the Hajdú-Bihar County Student Sports Association, DVSC women’s handball, will collect school supplies – and the men’s football team and the Zsuzsi Erdei Vasút also joined. A special thank you goes to the Auchan department store in Debrecen for this opportunity, that the Debrecen Charitable Board has been able to establish a school supplies collection point there for years.

